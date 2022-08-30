Pune traffic police issue guidelines for Ganeshotsav
Watch towers, barricades, special instructions for PMPML and parking arrangements are in place, said officials
With the ten-day Ganesh festival beginning today, the Pune traffic police have made elaborate arrangements and issued an advisory for traffic diversion in the city on August 30 and 31.
The traffic police will erect watch towers at strategic places for monitoring and regulating the traffic flow during Ganapati processions. Arrangements have been made for barricading on important roads in order to segregate the processions from other members of the public for safety purposes. Police cranes will be stationed at strategic locations to handle contingencies in the event of breakdown of vehicles.
Apart from these, separate, temporary traffic regulations and diversions will also be put in place. Considering the heavy rush at stalls selling Ganesh murtis on Shivaji road, between Jijamata chowk and Mandai, and Sinhagad road and Annabhau Sathe chowk, the city police have diverted the traffic from these areas for two days.
Sinhagad road will remain open for vehicular traffic on August 31 but parking on the road will not be allowed wherever Ganesh stalls have been set up. There will be no vehicular traffic on Shivaji road between Premium Garage chowk and Gotiram Bhaiya chowk, Dengle bridge, and between the old godown and Annabhau Sathe chowk at Shivajinagar. Citizens are advised to take the alternative road between Santaji Ghorpade road and Shahir Amar Shaikh chowk.
There will be parking arrangements in some areas of the city on Wednesday as a large number of Ganesh mandals and individuals are expected to turn up between 6 am and 9 pm to take the Ganesh idols home. The traffic police have asked visitors to park their vehicles on the stretches between Kamgar putla chowk and Shivaji statue on Ranade road, Jamnalal Bajaj institute and Puram chowk, Mitramandal chowk and Patil plaza, and Nilayam bridge and Sinhagad road junction.
The traffic police have issued a separate advisory for PMPML buses. According to the press note issued by the traffic department, PMPML buses going towards Swargate from the Shivajinagar stand via Shivaji road will be diverted from S G Barve chowk-J M road-Tilak road-Swargate. Likewise, PMPML buses going towards Swargate from the municipal corporation will be diverted from the Jhashichi Rani chowk-J M road-Swargate. The traffic police have closed the movement of traffic from one side at many places. Vehicles travelling from Gayran vasti to Mundhwa chowk have to take a left from the Renuka Mata mandir and go towards Mundhwa chowk. Vehicles travelling from Mundhwa chowk to Shivaji chowk, Keshavnagar, have to take the Renuka Mata mandir to Manjari route.
The traffic police have said that only mandals that have to get large-sized Ganesh idols should take their vehicles to the stalls whereas individuals and mandals that have to take small-sized Ganesh idols should park their vehicles in the parking lot.
Traffic Diversion
Shivaji Road: To remain closed between Gagdil statue to Gotiram Bhaiya chowk
Alternate Route: Santaji Ghorpade road-Kumbharves Chowk-Shahid Amar Shaikh Chowk
Sancheti Chowk-S G Barve Chowk- JM Road-Khandoji Baba Chowk-Tilak Road
Jhashichi Rani Chowk-Khadde Chowk-Dengale Bridge-Premier Garage Chowk-Gadgil Bridge Chowk-Kumbharves Chowk
Savarkar statue to Samadhan Bhel Center (Sinhagad Road): The road will remain open but parking will not be allowed at selective places (where stalls are set up). Barricades will be installed as per need.
