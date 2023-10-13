Pune traffic police take action against 11 bikers with modified silencers

The Pune traffic branch on Thursday took action against 11 bullet riders for modifying the silencers of two-wheelers and disturbing peace around educational institutions in Wagholi.

Lonikand assistant police inspector Jayant Patil said that the bikers had modified the silencers and disturbed peace in the area. (HT PHOTO)

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, no alteration is allowed in the vehicles.

Lonikand assistant police inspector Jayant Patil said that the bikers had modified the silencers and disturbed peace in the area.

Vijay Magar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We found riders were still doing the modifications, resulting in loud noises from their bikes that were disturbing the residents in the area.”

“We have received numerous complaints from residents and have implemented a zero-tolerance policy for noise pollution. More drives are being planned and strict action will be taken,” he added.

