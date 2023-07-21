Strong winds lash the area during rains: Trekker

Pune: Jeevan Kadam, an avid trekker, who visited Irshalgad a week ago along with a friend, said that strong winds lash the area during rains.

In his vlog posted on July 13, Kadam has shared photographs of Irshalgad and Irshalwadi village located at its foothills. The hill is a popular spot for trekkers because of its medium difficulty-level stretch.

Irshalwadi village is a favourite midway spot for trekkers to halt for refreshments sold by villagers.

Recalling his memories with villagers, Kadam said, “I met an old man at the village who said that though many locals have started food stalls for trekkers, their main occupation is paddy farming. He said that with no shop or school in the area, villagers and children have to climb and walk for at least 1.5 hours to nearby place to buy things and attend school respectively.”

