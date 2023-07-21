Home / Cities / Pune News / Strong winds lash the area during rains: Trekker

Strong winds lash the area during rains: Trekker

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jul 21, 2023 12:42 AM IST

Trekker Jeevan Kadam, who visited Irshalgad a week ago along with a friend, said that strong winds lash the area during rains

Pune: Jeevan Kadam, an avid trekker, who visited Irshalgad a week ago along with a friend, said that strong winds lash the area during rains.

Trekker Jeevan Kadam, who visited Irshalgad a week ago along with a friend, said that strong winds lash the area during rains. (HT)
Trekker Jeevan Kadam, who visited Irshalgad a week ago along with a friend, said that strong winds lash the area during rains. (HT)

In his vlog posted on July 13, Kadam has shared photographs of Irshalgad and Irshalwadi village located at its foothills. The hill is a popular spot for trekkers because of its medium difficulty-level stretch.

Irshalwadi village is a favourite midway spot for trekkers to halt for refreshments sold by villagers.

Recalling his memories with villagers, Kadam said, “I met an old man at the village who said that though many locals have started food stalls for trekkers, their main occupation is paddy farming. He said that with no shop or school in the area, villagers and children have to climb and walk for at least 1.5 hours to nearby place to buy things and attend school respectively.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out