Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest two in Solapur bank robbery case

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 20, 2023 12:18 AM IST

The accused, Faisal Ibrahim Sheikh, from Thane, and Shahrukh Sattar from Latur confessed to their involvement in the dacoity incident and police seized ₹4.10 lakh cash from them

PUNE:

After the arrest, police informed Solapur Rural police about the arrest and handed over the two accused to Solapur Rural police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in a bank robbery case in Malshiras, Solapur district. The accused, Faisal Ibrahim Sheikh, from Thane, and Shahrukh Sattar from Latur confessed to their involvement in the dacoity incident and police seized 4.10 lakh cash from them.

In the aftermath of a foiled theft attempt at Dange Chowk last week, local police stepped up night patrol and during one such operation on Tuesday, a team of Wakad police got information about the duo, who were arrested from Mohan Nagar in Pimpri.

DCP Kakasaheb Dole, Zone 2 Pimpri-Chinchwad police said, “During night patrolling we have arrested two accused who were involved in a bank robbery case in Solapur district. We have also seized 4,10,000 from them.”

After the arrest, police informed Solapur Rural police about the arrest and handed over the two accused to Solapur Rural police.

