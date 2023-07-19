SPPU staff go on indefinite strike; to affect exam results

Pune: The examination department of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is working on war footing to declare the results as soon as possible, however, with the SPPU administrative staff who went on an indefinite strike on Tuesday, the results will be delayed. SPPU admin staff are on a strike for their various demands, said officials.

The SPPU exam department's efforts to declare timely results may be hit by indefinite strike announced by administrative staff.

The results of most of the universities in the state have been declared. Due to the large number of students of SPPU and also due to the Palkhi, the examination of some subjects was postponed and the results could not be declared. Follow-up is being done with the professors in the colleges affiliated to the university to check all the answer sheets early and submit the marks of the students to the university.

Now, it is necessary to declare the results of the final year students for admission to further professional courses.

The admission process of various professional courses has been halted due to the delay of university results. There is a possibility of huge confusion due to the strike by the SPPU employee’s union. The Savitribai Phule Pune University Non-Teacher Sevak Joint Committee discussed various demands with the vice-chancellor. However, no decision was taken on its major demands.

“It was agreed that a joint action committee meeting with the office of the joint director of higher education and the university administration would be held within 10 to 15 days for the demand of promotions. However, the university did not organise the meeting and has misled the employees. Also, the remaining demands were expected to be placed before the management council for approval. However, there were no positive movements in that regard as well, so we have decided to protest,” said Sunil Dhiwar president, SPPU employee’s union.

If the non-teaching staff of the university continue the strike, there is a possibility that the work of the examination department will come to a standstill and students are likely to face academic loss if their results are delayed, said officials.

