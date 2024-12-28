Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.23 °C, check weather forecast for December 28, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.9 °C and 30.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days: Pune weather update on December 28, 2024 The temperature in Pune today, on December 28, 2024, is 26.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.23 °C and 31.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.9 °C and 30.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 29, 2024 26.71 Light rain December 30, 2024 27.38 Scattered clouds December 31, 2024 28.86 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 28.33 Sky is clear January 2, 2025 28.01 Sky is clear January 3, 2025 27.79 Few clouds January 4, 2025 27.58 Broken clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.34 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.04 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.2 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 22.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.87 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on December 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.