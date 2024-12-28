Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.23 °C, check weather forecast for December 28, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on December 28, 2024, is 26.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.23 °C and 31.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.9 °C and 30.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 29, 2024
|26.71
|Light rain
|December 30, 2024
|27.38
|Scattered clouds
|December 31, 2024
|28.86
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|28.33
|Sky is clear
|January 2, 2025
|28.01
|Sky is clear
|January 3, 2025
|27.79
|Few clouds
|January 4, 2025
|27.58
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on December 28, 2024
