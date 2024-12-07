Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.15 °C, check weather forecast for December 7, 2024
Dec 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on December 7, 2024, is 28.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.15 °C and 32.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 8, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.55 °C and 30.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 270.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 7, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 8, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.55 °C and 30.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 270.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 8, 2024
|28.15 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 9, 2024
|26.37 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 10, 2024
|25.85 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 11, 2024
|27.12 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 12, 2024
|26.88 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 13, 2024
|26.47 °C
|Few clouds
|December 14, 2024
|27.08 °C
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 7, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy