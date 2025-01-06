Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.83 °C, check weather forecast for January 6, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on January 6, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on January 6, 2025, is 26.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.83 °C and 29.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.25 °C and 28.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 265.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 7, 2025
|26.18
|Sky is clear
|January 8, 2025
|25.35
|Sky is clear
|January 9, 2025
|24.85
|Broken clouds
|January 10, 2025
|25.80
|Broken clouds
|January 11, 2025
|26.39
|Scattered clouds
|January 12, 2025
|27.30
|Few clouds
|January 13, 2025
|26.41
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on January 6, 2025
