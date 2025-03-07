Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.11 °C, check weather forecast for March 7, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 07, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on March 7, 2025 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on March 7, 2025, is 31.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.11 °C and 34.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 7% and the wind speed is 7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:42 PM.

Pune weather update on March 07, 2025
Pune weather update on March 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.01 °C and 36.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.11 °C and 34.4 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 170.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 8, 202531.16Sky is clear
March 9, 202533.48Sky is clear
March 10, 202532.91Sky is clear
March 11, 202534.19Sky is clear
March 12, 202535.39Sky is clear
March 13, 202535.34Sky is clear
March 14, 202535.88Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 7, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.69 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.63 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.71 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru30.05 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.11 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad32.14 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.19 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On