Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.69 °C, check weather forecast for November 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 3, 2024 29.42 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 29.16 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 29.32 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 29.26 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 29.76 °C Scattered clouds November 8, 2024 28.84 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 28.34 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.65 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 28.85 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.26 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.29 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.79 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.06 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.95 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on November 2, 2024, is 28.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.69 °C and 31.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 3, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.83 °C and 31.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 182.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

