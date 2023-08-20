Pune witnesses decline in Conjunctivitis cases

For the past two weeks, Maharashtra has seen a decline in the number of new Conjunctivitis cases. The number of weekly fresh cases in the state has come down to 35,000 from 1.99 lakh cases. The cases are likely to further decline, said health department officials.

For the past two weeks, Maharashtra has seen a decline in the number of new Conjunctivitis cases. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since the outbreak of eye flu, till August 20, 462,006 cases have been reported in the state. The highest number of cases- 199,358 was reported between August 2-8. The declining trend is being witnessed for the past two weeks, said officials.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, PMC health officer said, “Cases in Pune have also declined. Earlier, around 400 cases were reported daily, now, the number of cases reported daily is 80-100.The trend could reverse if people do not follow safety measures. We urge citizens to follow good hygiene and infected people should get isolated at home.”

Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services said, “The peak period of the outbreak was witnessed during the first week of August. Now, we have started witnessing a decline. The health department has taken various measures like awareness campaigns, screening of school children and door-to-door visits to control the outbreak.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pune district has highest number of cases which is 57,012, followed by Buldhana district at 45,865 cases and Jalgaon district at 28,347. Of the cases reported in Pune district, 37,830 cases are in Pune rural, 11,223 cases in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and 7,959 cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON