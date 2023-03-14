Pune witnesses jump in H3N2 cases this year

Pune: This virus’s symptoms are similar to those of the common flu. H3N2 influenza infection symptoms include cold, fever, cough, and diarrhoea. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The presence of 22 H3N2 patients in Pune between January and March 14 has increased the concerns of the residents. So far, two people in the country have died as a result of this virus.

Doctors, however, have stated that there is no need to panic as the situation is not life-threatening.

“Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is not sending samples to the lab for further scrutiny. Private hospitals sent samples to labs. And PMC is still not monitoring patients on a daily basis,” said Bhagwan Pawar, PMC, health officer.

“The 22 patients are from January till now. PMC is not asking people to go to labs. There is nothing to be concerned about,” Pawar added.

According to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), the age group of 19 to 60 years has the highest number of patients infected with the ‘H3N2’ virus, a subtype of influenza A virus.

This indicates that the virus’s epidemic has spread widely in Pune. This virus’s symptoms are similar to those of the common flu. H3N2 influenza infection symptoms include cold, fever, cough, and diarrhoea.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has directed state governments to be vigilant and to keep a close eye on the rising number of infections.

Meanwhile, the number of patients suffering from cold, cough, and fever in Pune has increased as a result of climate change. H3N2 is an influenza A subtype. It appears to cause more hospitalisations than other influenza subtypes, according to the state health department.

Such symptoms have been observed in patients who are currently hospitalised and have severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARI).

As observed by ICMR, about 92 per cent come with fever, 86% with cough, 27% with dyspnea, and 16 per cent with unwell reading. Furthermore, the report stated that 16% of patients had pneumonia symptoms. Seizures were discovered in 6% of the patients.

At the same time, approximately 10% of SARI patients require oxygen. Only 7% of patients require intensive care.