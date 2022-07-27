Pune witnesses third wettest July this year since 1996: IMD

Although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to forecast little or no rain for Pune towards the end of the month, this July has been the third wettest since 1996 with a total 322.9 mm of rainfall reported over the entire month. On Tuesday, Pune and the adjoining areas reported no rainfall as per the weather department.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that Pune will report light rainfall over the next few days. “There are chances of gradual cloudy weather along with light rainfall. Partly cloudy weather is likely to persist till the end of this week. August is also likely to start with light rainfall for Pune city and the adjoining areas,” said Kashyapi.

While June started on a dry note for Pune, the first two weeks of July recorded an active monsoon following which rainfall deficiency reduced (rainfall is now in excess). On Tuesday, the IMD noted that seasonal rainfall from June 1 to July 26 was 357.9 mm, which is 58.6 mm more than normal.

According to IMD, Marathwada and central Maharashtra are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall till July 28. “Konkan and Goa and Vidarbha may also receive widespread rainfall till July 27. Lightning and thunderstorms are likely in parts of Marathwada, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha till July 27,” said IMD officials. According to the weather department, the monsoon trough at mean sea level runs south of its normal position. “It is very likely to continue to shift gradually northwards till July 28 leading to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from July 27,” said IMD officials.

