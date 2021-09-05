Pune woman arrested for extorting 15 lakh from mother, paramour

The anti-extortion cell of Pune Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman and her friend on charges of allegedly extorting ₹15 lakh from her mother and her paramour.

The police have arrested the duo and are on the lookout for another person said to be allegedly involved in the extortion case.

According to police, the accused threatened to upload their pictures and videos on social media and demanded ₹15 lakh from the victims.

Initially, they managed to extort ₹2.60 lakh, but later when the demands went up, the victims reached the anti-extortion cell office and lodged a first information report (FIR) at Vishrambaug police station.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mithun Mohan Gaikwad (21), along with the 21-year-old daughter.

The FIR states that the woman had come to know about her mother’s love affair and accordingly secretly short their videos and pictures. She then shared the data with her friend Gaikwad with the motive of extorting money from them. Initially, the complainant gave in to their demands, but later when being constantly harassed, she lodged a complaint with the police seeking help and protection from the accused.

Mithun Gaikwad called the victim with ₹one lakh at Budhwar peth. The victim went to him with cash but had informed the police about the development. The policemen laid a trap and nabbed Gaikwad red-handed while accepting the money, police said.

Balaji Pandhare, chief, anti-extortion cell, said, “The daughter had known about the affair and she took the pictures and videos from her mothers mobile and sent it to Gaikwad. They then hatched a conspiracy to extort the duo. Gaikwad has confessed to the crime and told the police that he had done it at the behest of the daughter and another person. An investigation is on and more details will emerge in the next few days,” he said.