 Pune woman crushed to death under ST bus
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
Pune woman crushed to death under ST bus

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 16, 2024 07:28 AM IST

Even though she had a helmet on, it was not tightened. Hence at the time of accident, the helmet fell, and the wheel hit her head, officials said

A 25-year-old woman was crushed to death when she came under a state transport bus on Saturday at Katraj, said officials.

A team from the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station rushed to the spot and cleared off the traffic. The body was sent to the Sassoon General Hospital for a post-mortem. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Shweta Chandrakant Limkar, 25, who was on a two-wheeler when the accident took place.

Police officials said, Limkar was heading towards Pune when she came between two state transport buses. As a result of which she fell and came under rear wheels of one of the buses and died due to head injuries. Even though she had a helmet on, it was not tightened. Hence at the time of accident, the helmet fell, and the wheel hit her head, officials said.

A team from the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station rushed to the spot and cleared off the traffic. The body was sent to the Sassoon General Hospital for a post-mortem.

Pune
