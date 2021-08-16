Pune woman drowns after tyre burst, husband and kid survive

A 33-year-old woman drowned in Pune’s Kadave village on Independence Day after the car, she was travelling in with her family, fell in the Panshet dam on Sunday afternoon, police said on Monday. Her husband and 9-year old son survived the accident.

Police said 33-year old victim Samruddhi Deshpande was sitting at the back-seat, while her 35 year old husband Yogesh Deshpande was driving the car with their child seated on the passenger seat next to him, when the car swerved and fell into the dam after suffering a blowout in one of its tyres.

Following the accident, the husband and her son managed to escape from the drowning car through the two open windows next to their seats at the front, police said. The women, however, could not escape.

The villagers who rushed to the family’s rescue tried to pull the car out, failing which, they pulled the woman out from the car and rushed her to a private hospital. However, she was declared dead at the hospital, police added. Her death was recorded at Velhe police station in an accidental death report.

The family was from Shaniwar Peth area of Pune. A police officer said that the family was originally headed to the Torna Fort and surrounding areas for recreation but since the fort was shut due to heavy construction work on a pillar, they decided to go through Kadave village as it has some tourist spots.

“They did not realise that a tyre had suffered a puncture and it burst at Panshet dam after the car was driven in that state for some time,” Hawaldar S Bandal of Velhe police station said, quoting from the deceased woman’s husband’s statement given to police.