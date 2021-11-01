Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune woman duped of Rs33 lakh in online fraud
pune news

Pune woman duped of Rs33 lakh in online fraud

One of the two accused contacted the woman through social media and claimed to be a bank officer. The person kept up contact with the woman starting March 2020 till July 2020, he claimed to have sent British Pound which have gotten stuck at customs
A woman from the Kondhwa area of Pune has been duped for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33 lakh by people who falsely promised to send her British Pound as a gift. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
A woman from the Kondhwa area of Pune has been duped for 33 lakh by people who falsely promised to send her British Pound as a gift. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

PUNE A woman from the Kondhwa area of Pune has been duped for 33 lakh by people who falsely promised to send her British Pound as a gift.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 38-year-old woman living in Kondhwa Budrukh.

One of the two accused contacted the woman through social media and claimed to be a bank officer. The person kept up contact with the woman starting March 2020 till July 2020, he claimed to have sent British Pound which have gotten stuck at customs.

To get the “gift” released, the woman was asked to make multiple online transactions amounting to 33,35,000, according to the police.

A case under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c), 66(D of Information Technology Act was registered at Kondhwa police station. Assistant police inspector Harshada Dagde of Kondhwa police station is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 01, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out