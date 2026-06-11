Pune Yard block to disrupt train operations on June 14

PUNE: Commuters are set to face major disruption on Sunday, June 14, 2026 with Central Railway’s (CR’s) Pune division having announced cancellation of key long-distance and suburban services including the Pune-Nagpur Express, Nagpur-Pune Express, and CSMT Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express in both directions. Reason: A nine-hour (8 am to 5 pm) infrastructure block at Pune yard taken to facilitate essential engineering, signal and telecommunication (S&T), and overhead equipment (OHE) works related to the replacement of DDS point number 208/209 on the Pune-Daund section.

Commuters will face major disruption on June 14 as Central Railway has cancelled several train services for a Pune Yard block. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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A total 9 train services have been fully cancelled for the day (June 14), including major express trains as well as multiple DEMU and suburban services that typically handle heavy passenger traffic during peak travel periods (Pune-Daund, Baramati-Pune and Satara-Pune).

The cancellations are expected to have a direct impact on both long-distance travellers and daily commuters who depend on these services for connectivity within the Pune region and beyond.

In addition to these cancellations, 9 trains will be short-terminated at intermediate stations such as Shivajinagar, Khadki, and Hadapsar. These include suburban services between Lonavla and Pune, and Talegaon and Pune routes; along with several long-distance trains that will not proceed up to Pune station. Among the affected services are trains from Jaipur, Jammu Tawi, Amravati, and CSMT Mumbai that will be curtailed at earlier stations.

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, 8 trains will be short-originated from intermediate points including Shivajinagar, Khadki, Satara, and Hadapsar, resulting in partial cancellation of their scheduled departures from Pune station. This will mainly affect suburban connectivity towards Lonavla and Talegaon, along with select intercity services. Railway authorities have indicated that these adjustments are necessary to ensure safe execution of yard modification and signalling upgrades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, 8 trains will be short-originated from intermediate points including Shivajinagar, Khadki, Satara, and Hadapsar, resulting in partial cancellation of their scheduled departures from Pune station. This will mainly affect suburban connectivity towards Lonavla and Talegaon, along with select intercity services. Railway authorities have indicated that these adjustments are necessary to ensure safe execution of yard modification and signalling upgrades. {{/usCountry}}

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The nine-hour block will also lead to the regulation of 2 trains enroute, causing delays in the Lonavla-Pune section. These trains will be halted for controlled durations to manage traffic flow during the maintenance window. Additionally, the departure of the Pune-Rani Kamalapati Express has been rescheduled and will now leave Pune at 7.55 pm instead of its scheduled 3.15 pm, resulting in a delay of nearly four hours-and-forty minutes.

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Railway officials have said that the infrastructure block is essential for strengthening operational safety and improving long-term efficiency at Pune yard. Passengers have been strongly advised to check updated train timings and real-time status before commencing their journey through the NTES mobile application or the official Indian Railways enquiry portal.