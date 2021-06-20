Pune ZP identifies 406 destinations for tourism development in the district

Zilla parishad (ZP) has identified 406 tourist destinations in Pune district and will chalk out a comprehensive plan for tourism development at the conference to be held on July 3.

In a meeting held on Saturday at zilla parishad office, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister, instructed officials to identify the spots with tourism potential.

Some of the possible places include Indapur-Madanwadi and Bigwan, boating spot and migratory bird watching site Junnar, Manikdoh , Manikdoh dam and leopard care centre, Kusur (Shivneri fort), Ozar (Vignaharta Ganpati, one of the eight Ashtavinayak, Purandar (Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Smarak, Khanwadi), Bhor, Bhatghar backwaters in Narhe.

Plan to develop local tourism was initiated by MP Vandana Chavan when she had presented a proposal to start tourism locally within the district to help the locals in generating income.

She had presented the plan for Pune district along with Anurag Kashyap, BN College of Architecture, Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha, for themes for tourism development like ecology, agrotourism and adventure tourism, religious and spiritual tourism, heritage tourism, art, culture and culinary tourism, medical tourism.

MP Supriya Sule, MP Vandana Chavan, MLA Ashok Pawar, MLA Sanjay Jagtap, MLA Sunil Tingre, MLA Sunil Shelke, MLA Chetan Tupe, MLA Siddharth Shirole, MLA Dilip Mohite, divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Rajesh Patil, PMRDA chief executive officer Suhas Divase, collector Rajesh Deshmukh, ZP chief executive officer (CEO) Ayush Prasad and other officers attended the meet chaired by Pawar.

The places of tourist interest include 210 religious places, 34 dams, 24 scenic locations, 18 forts, 18 picnic spots, 13 waterfalls, 12 trekking points, 12 heritage sites, 2 forests and 41 other popular spots.

Prasad said, “At the July 3 meet, all stakeholders will draft a “Tourism Development Plan” for Pune district with five-year ideation and perspective plan of 10 years. From the financial year 2022-23 onwards, we shall seek funds from Union, state and other authorities for tourism expenditures based on the plan.”

“This kind of sustainable tourism will help benefit locals, getting them back on their feet, as well as help people understand their district better, with many places still to be explored,” said Chavan.