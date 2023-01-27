Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune: 2 held for demanding 1.26 lakh from Aero mall contractor

Published on Jan 27, 2023 11:44 PM IST

According to the police, the 40-year-old contractor has a work order for the loading and unloading of goods for stores located at Aero mall

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) 2 of the Pune city police crime department has detained two people who were attempting to extort 1.26 lakh from the contractor at Aero mall on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByJigar Hindocha

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) 2 of the Pune city police crime department has detained two people who were attempting to extort 1.26 lakh from the contractor at Aero mall on Thursday.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the accused at the Vimantal police station.

According to the police, the 40-year-old contractor has a work order for the loading and unloading of goods for stores located at Aero mall.

The accused Sanket Dilip Gavli (29), a resident of Viman Nagar, Arun Shankar Bodde (48), a resident of Dhanori and Nitin Eknath Kamble, a resident of Lohegaon, were stopping him from carrying out the work.

The trio threatened to kill the contractor and demanded 26,000 per month and one lakh for two work orders.

After the contractor complained to the AEC-2, police inspector Pratap Mankar laid a trap and nabbed the two accused while accepting 26,000. The third accomplice Kamble is absconding, said police.

