Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals ready with 70L vaccine dosages

A day after Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd got approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its mRNA vaccine, Pune headquartered firm said it is ready with 70 lakh dosages of its Gemcovac-19 vaccine

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DCGI on Tuesday approved India’s first indigenously developed mRNA vaccine against Covid-19 for restricted emergency use in adults. Gemcovac-19 is the very first mRNA vaccine developed in India and the only third mRNA vaccine to be approved for Covid-19 in the world

The company, which is a subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, has an annual capacity of producing 200 million dosages of the vaccine and is awaiting the government’s nod to roll it out in the market. The company aims to produce around 40 - 50 lakh doses per month and this capacity can be quickly doubled, said officials.

Chief operating officer Samit Mehta in a virtual press conference said Gemcovac-19 is the first mRNA vaccine developed in India and the only third mRNA vaccine to be approved for Covid-19 in the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In contrast to other mRNA vaccines that require to be stored at sub-zero temperatures, Gemcovac-19 can be stored at 2-8 degrees.

That makes it “unique in its deployability in countries like India” and other similar nations, Mehta said, highlighting the advantages of Gemcovac-19 in terms of logistics and transportation.