Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals ready with 70L vaccine dosages
A day after Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd got approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its mRNA vaccine, Pune headquartered firm said it is ready with 70 lakh dosages of its Gemcovac-19 vaccine
The DCGI on Tuesday approved India’s first indigenously developed mRNA vaccine against Covid-19 for restricted emergency use in adults. Gemcovac-19 is the very first mRNA vaccine developed in India and the only third mRNA vaccine to be approved for Covid-19 in the world
The company, which is a subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, has an annual capacity of producing 200 million dosages of the vaccine and is awaiting the government’s nod to roll it out in the market. The company aims to produce around 40 - 50 lakh doses per month and this capacity can be quickly doubled, said officials.
Chief operating officer Samit Mehta in a virtual press conference said Gemcovac-19 is the first mRNA vaccine developed in India and the only third mRNA vaccine to be approved for Covid-19 in the world.
In contrast to other mRNA vaccines that require to be stored at sub-zero temperatures, Gemcovac-19 can be stored at 2-8 degrees.
That makes it “unique in its deployability in countries like India” and other similar nations, Mehta said, highlighting the advantages of Gemcovac-19 in terms of logistics and transportation.
Ludhiana police bust fraudsters’ gang with arrest of four
Focal Point police have arrested four members of a gang of fraudsters involved in duping people by preparing forged land documents . SHO at Focal Point police station, Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, said that they had registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B of IPC on June 11 based on a complaint lodged by Harsimran Jasbir Singh of Sector 4 of Chandigarh.
Driest June in seven years for Mumbai
Mumbai: The city this year experienced its driest June in seven years. The India Meteorological Department's base weather station at Santacruz recorded just 252.4mm of rainfall since June 1, as of 8.30am on Wednesday, as against the normal measure of 493.1mm. This is the lowest June rainfall received in Mumbai since 2014, which happened to be a drought year for the entire country when the IMD received just 87.3mm of rain.
Punjab assembly: AAP, Congress spar over Volvo service to IGI Airport
Acrimonious scenes were witnessed between the Opposition Congress and treasury benches in the Punjab assembly on Monday over the launch of government luxury bus service to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal had launched the Volvo bus service from Punjab to IGI Airport from Jalandhar on June 15. Besides Jalandhar, seven cities are to be covered under the service: Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Patiala and Chandigarh.
Punjab and Haryana high court: Former forest minister Gilzian seeks quashing of FIR
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau against him on the allegations of corruption. The FIR in question was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. His predecessor in the previous Congress regime, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, has been arrested in the case.
Road rage: 2 held for thrashing scrap dealer, vandalising car in Ludhiana
Two men have been arrested for thrashing a scrap dealer and vandalising Ajaypal's car on the National Highway near Dhandhari Bridge, late on Tuesday night. The accused have been identified as Paramvir alias Pamma of Dehlon and Ranjodh Jodha of Sahnewal, who work at a cement manufacturing firm. Ajaypal said that when he came back, he found that his wallet was missing but it was later found inside the car.
