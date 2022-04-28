Punekars choose northern hill stations for summer vacations, MTDC resorts getting full bookings

As summer vacations have begun, the public has already started making plans for family trips and outdoor stays. In May, there is a heavy rush of people headed to the northern part of India even as Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) Pune region resorts, too, are getting heavy bookings in May. Till now, more than 70% of MTDC resorts are fully booked and it is expected to have 95% of booking for the month.

Hill stations and places with a cool atmosphere are a major draw due to the increasing heat in Pune and the overall state. So, people are choosing to travel to Kashmir, Shimla, Kulu and Manali and even Coorg hill station in Karnataka. While within the state, there is a rush of tourists to Mahabaleshwar, Matheran and Lonavala where MTDC resorts along with other private hotels are booked choc-a-bloc.

“From last month onwards, we have started getting bookings for the month of May and till now 70% of our resorts are fully booked. And it is expected to get 95% of booking by the end of May and there is a special demand for booking resorts in Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani, Matheran and Lonavala,” said Deepak Harne, regional manager, MTDC Pune.

“There are 29 MTDC-run resorts across the state and more than 500 hotels which are tied up with MTDC for tourist bookings. As the summer vacations have started, our bookings are also increasing daily. We have given special offers and activities for group bookings,” he said.

About the people travelling to northern states, Ketan Alhat, owner of Manasi Tours and Travels, said, “From the last one month, we have sent over seven groups to Kashmir and Shimla for vacation trips and for the month of May, there are more people going to these hilly tourist places. Due to the pandemic, people could not travel for the last two years and now they are fed up of the increasing heat in the state, so they mostly choose to travel to hill stations around the country.”

