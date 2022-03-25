Punekars irked over poor service at citizen facilitation centres

Residents are up in arms against the poor functioning of citizen facilitation centres at various ward offices in the city. They are forced to make multiple trips to the centres due to the absence of internet connectivity and technical snag in printers besides other challenges.

There are 42 citizen facilitation centres across 144 wards in Pune. Residents visit the centres to get birth and death registration certificates, pay property taxes and other types of fees to the corporation including procuring no objection and no dues certificates.

Maximum issues are being faced related to the issuance of death and birth certificates, allege residents.

Dhammadip Kamble, a resident of Yerawada, said, “I have been visiting the centre for the past twenty days as I wanted to obtain the death certificate of a relative who passed away in the last week of December last year. I had to visit the centre at least eight to ten times before the staff finally agreed to issue the death certificate.”

“The health department officials had to intervene otherwise I would still have not received the certificate,” he claimed.

Mohini Patil, a resident of Bund Garden had a similar story to narrate. “I have been visiting the centre since last month to get my no dues certificate. But the printer is not working at the centre and internet connectivity is disrupted,” she said.

“Since the administrator has taken over, corporators have no role to play during this period. For small things, the citizens are being forced to undergo long hardships,” she alleged.

Ravindra Binawade, additional commissioner, said, “We have been receiving numerous complaints from the residents and an urgent meeting with the IT department will be held on the issue. At the same time, we will ensure that all the CFCs will run smoothly and people will not have to face any more hassles.”

