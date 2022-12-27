Punekars may get double-decker bus services next year

Punekars may soon be able to travel by double-decker buses. In a meeting held at the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) head-office on Monday, PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD) Om Prakash Bakoria instructed senior officials to check the feasibility of starting double-decker bus services in the city.

According to information shared by the PMPML, in the meeting held at the PMPML headquarters on Monday, Bakoria instructed senior officials to contact officials of the BEST, Mumbai, with regard to double-decker bus operations. Bakoria also asked officials to review the feasibility of starting double-decker bus services on various routes across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Bakoria said, “I have instructed our traffic department for a feasibility report with regard to the double-decker bus services whether they can be started in Pune. Accordingly, they will study the various routes for starting the service. If the report is positive, we will certainly think about starting double-decker bus services for Punekars.”

Passengers had been demanding that double-decker bus services be started in view of the existing buses going jam-packed during peak hours and causing delays. Double-decker buses would accommodate a greater number of passengers per bus. In the early 90s, the then Pune Municipal Transport (PMT) had started double-decker bus services in Pune which ran largely between Shivajinagar and Nigdi as most companies were located along that route.

