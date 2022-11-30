Punekars urged to participate in ease of living survey

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Smart City appealed to the citizens to participate in the ease of living 2022 survey and submit their feedback.

Pune Smart City’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sanjay Kolte said, “Union government is conducting the ease of living survey in 264 cities across India. Citizens would able to file their suggestions till December 23 this year.”

The citizens’ perception survey is part of the ease of living index, and it seeks their opinions on the quality of life in their home cities.

In the 2021 survey released by the Housing and Urban Affairs ministry, Bengaluru emerged as the top city while Pune had ranked second.

The survey will help the government and administration to understand the opinion of citizens and help improve services in the city. By considering that, the ministry of housing and urban affairs appealed to citizens to cast their suggestions.

Citizens can submit their feedback at: https://eol2022.org/citizenfeedback