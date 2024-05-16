Pune-Mumbai trains cancelled to facilitate platform works

The railway administration has cancelled several trains arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CSMT) from May 28 to carry out expansion work of platform number 10 and 11. Some trains will run till Dadar. Cancelled trains, including Pragati Express and Deccan Express, will leave passengers inconvenienced. According to the information released by the Central Railways, the platform expansion work will go on for a long period and many trains running between Pune and Mumbai will be cancelled. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The cancelled trains include Pune-Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express (May 28 to June 2); Pune Mumbai Intercity Express (May 31 to June 2); Pune-Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, Pune-Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express and Kurla-Margaon-Kurla will be cancelled on June 1 and 2.