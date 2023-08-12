Passing out parade of first batch Agniveers

Pune: Agniveers belonging to the pioneer batch of the government’s flagship “Agnipath Scheme” passed out from the drill ground of Bombay Sappers last week.

Brigadier DG Patwardhan, Commandant, BEG and Centre Khadki, reviewed the parade and complimented the Agniveers for an outstanding performance.

They underwent 31 weeks of training comprising physical fitness, combat engineering and basic trade training. Agniveer Kuyte Vaibhav Gajanan finished first in the overall order of merit and was awarded the Commandant’s Gold Medal. Agniveer Jagjit Singh and Agniveer Gurmukh Singh were awarded the Commandant’s Silver and Bronze Medals respectively. Agniveer Amit Prajapati was adjudged the best in the drill and commanded the parade.

Brigadier DG Patwardhan, Commandant, BEG and Centre Khadki, reviewed the parade and complimented the Agniveers for an outstanding performance.

The parents of recruited soldiers were presented Gaurav Padaks to honour them for having given a child to serve the country.

