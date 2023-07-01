Pune artistes, citizens complain about unclean auditoriums, stinky toilets

While Pune is among the few cities in Maharashtra where Marathi theatre is revered, the city’s auditoriums are facing multiple issues related to air-conditioning, water leakage, canteen and parking facilities, and mainly cleanliness. Around 15 big auditoriums are managed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) however it has been unable to keep them clean.

Metro work underway at Balagandharv Rang Mandir premise. Due to this, pipes and other construction debris are scattered in the area inconveniencing citizens. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Among the PMC-managed auditoriums, the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, Balgandharva, Yashwantrao Chavan and Anna Bhau Sathe auditoriums are always booked for various events. With no political representation in the PMC for the past one year, there has been no political pressure to reschedule dramas and cultural programmes to accommodate political events.

Sunil Mahajan, who is associated with various auditoriums, said, “Pune is the cultural capital of the state. But all the artistes are blaming Pune’s auditoriums for issues related to air-conditioning, stinky toilets and overall cleanliness. Some auditoriums are even facing parking issues. Ideally, the PMC should hire professional agencies for cleanliness. If private malls and multiplexes can keep their premises clean, it is not difficult for the civic body to follow the same standards at auditoriums managed by them.”

“Another problem is that the PMC is not appointing an officer who is really interested in culture. After every few months, cultural officers are being changed. The officers are not aware of the need for artistes, lights, spots etc. If the person has an interest in culture, only then will he/she take care of the needs of auditoriums and citizens,” Mahajan said.

Sunil Datar, a theatre enthusiast, said, “Nowadays, the tickets of plays cost up to Rs500. If we are paying Rs500 for a three-hour play, we can at least expect clean premises. But at auditoriums like Balgandharva, there are mosquitoes. Even the toilets stink…”

Vrushali Bhave, a regular at auditoriums, said, “Pune is known for its auditoriums and their canteens. Nowadays there are no canteens in the auditoriums. We don’t even get fresh batata vada. Those coming to watch two- to three- hour plays want to have fresh snacks at the auditoriums.”

Varsha Shinde, who also frequents auditoriums, said, “During the summer season, it is difficult to sit inside the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium as ACs are not functioning properly.”

Not only citizens but even artistes are complaining about these issues. So much so that Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil held a review meeting for all auditoriums.

Patil said, “I instructed the administration to prepare an action plan for all auditoriums. I directed the administration to take the help of experts in this field and their suggestions while preparing the action plan. I even instructed the administration to hire private agencies for cleanliness issues.”

Recently, the PMC appointed Chetna Kerure in charge of the cultural department. Kerure remained unavailable for comment despite several calls.

A junior PMC officer on condition of anonymity said, “Following the guardian minister’s instructions, the PMC started some work. The Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium will remain closed till the second week of August. The PMC will replace the old air-conditioning system with a new one. Tenders for Balgandharva and other auditoriums will be floated soon.”

Another PMC officer said, “As Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium is closed, there is a lot of pressure on Balgandharva and Anna Bhau Sathe auditoriums. Taking that into consideration, the PMC needs to do something about it.”

PMC-managed auditoriums in Pune

Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, Swargate

Balgandharva Auditorium, J M Road

Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, Kothrud

Lok Shahir Anna Bhau Sathe Smarak, Bibwewadi, Padmavati

Mahatma Phule Smarak, Wanawri

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Smarak, Koregaon Park

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak, Pune station

Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery, near Saras Baug

Vijay Tendulkar Auditorium, Shivdarshan, Sahakarnagar

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Art Gallery

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Auditorium, Aundh

Kranti Jyoti Savitribai Phule Auditorium, Mahatma Phule Peth

R K Laxman Art Gallery, Baner

