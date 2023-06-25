FYJC: 24K students take admissions in first general round

PUNE As the admissions for the first round in Class 11 online centralised process ended on June 24, the Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune has declared its schedule for round 2 which will start on June 26. Students can apply in the next round itself rather than waiting for the entire process to complete. (Hindustan Times)

A total of 24,669 students have taken admissions in the first general round, 20,855 students from Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and 3,814 for quota admissions.

In the first round, 42,239 students got admissions, and 23,351 students were given their first-choice college.

As per the information given by the education department, in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad divisions, a total of 93,851 students have registered for the admission process out of which 42,239 students were allotted colleges in round 1 for available 88,526 seats. Whereas in the first round, 22,714 students have taken admissions.

In round one a total of 54,544 students didn’t complete their admission process, said officials.

The education department has already made it clear that the students who will not take admissions in the first round or for any reason cancel the process will now have to wait till three regular rounds to complete. Students can apply in the next round itself rather than waiting for the entire process to complete.

Every year when the regular rounds of the admission process start, initially in three rounds the colleges are allotted to students as per their marks and the cut-off lists of the junior colleges. While any student who does not take admission in the first round or cancels the admission needs to wait till all three regular rounds are completed. After which that student is given a chance to take admission directly in the fourth special round of the admissions.