Pune’s Kamala Nehru Hospital to get 100 additional beds

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will upgrade Kamala Nehru Hospital (KNH) to 400 beds with round-the-clock medical services, said officials.

Kamala Nehru Hospital, Kasba Peth (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

PMC had decided to add 100 more beds to KNH, taking the existing facility from 300 to 400 beds. As many as 60 healthcare staff will be appointed here, which will include six specialised doctors, ten medical officers and 30 nurses, amongst others.

A modular operation theatre will be set up to handle cases of surgical management. Also, round-the-clock emergency services and casualty services will be made available at the hospital.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, informed PMC Commissioner, Vikram Kumar has given approval for upgrading the KNH facility.

“We are hopeful to start the hospital with an upgraded facility from January 1 January. The hospital will have round-the-clock emergency and casualty, once the facility is upgraded,” he said.

Pawar informed KNH will be the first municipal facility to have an in-house central sterile services department (CSSD), for the sterilisation of medical devices, equipment and consumables used by health workers in the operating theatre of the hospital and also for other aseptic procedures amongst others.

Similarly, the civic body has decided to upgrade facilities at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital (RGH), Yerawada. PMC commissioner has approved the addition of 40 more beds at RGH. A 20-bed paediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) will be started at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. To improve the cleanliness and hygiene at both hospitals, additional housekeeping staff will be appointed.