Pune’s lively running culture on display during NDA Marathon

PUNE: Pune as a city is a budding ground for half marathons and marathons. These days it’s possible to register for a race every month! Running groups and coaches can be spotted in every nook and cranny of the city, and the city’s running culture is becoming more competitive than ever. To commemorate 75 years of its foundation, the city-based National Defence Academy (NDA) hosted the NDA Marathon’ on Sunday, October 15, which was met with a huge turnout, with more than 15,000 runners from different cities taking part.

Jugal Rathi, 75, who has been associated with running for the last 30 years in the city, took part in the 10 km running event on Sunday.

“Previously, there was only the Pune International Marathon, which is India’s first Marathon. However, it was limited to just professional runners and received a limited response, but the city’s true running culture has grown since 2010,” Rathi said.

According to Rathi, a group called ‘Pune Running Beyond Myself’ was founded by other like-minded individuals, and they began another marathon in the city.

“The Pune running group contributed to the growth of this culture by establishing free running centres in various locations. There are now 32 to 33 training centres where strength training is offered twice a week for free, wherein veteran runners are mentoring the newcomers. On weekends, wherever we went in the city, we would find runners groups in every area, which is a welcome change,” he added.

Hemant Karandikar from the Anyone Can Run group said, “I train people in enjoyable and injury-free running techniques. We have a running group, and we practice technical skills twice a week. I have trained over 70 men and women of all ages to run half and full marathons during the previous six years.”

Abhay Chajjed the trustee of the Pune International Marathon said, “Considering the city’s passion for running activity, we started the Pune Marathon in 1983. It was the country’s first professionally run marathon and was the only such activity held in the country at the time. The city has now developed a strong running culture. Almost every Sunday throughout the winter, there is a marathon in the city. This culture not only stayed in Pune, but also expanded to Pimpri-Chinchwad, Satara, Kolhapur, and Nashik.”

Chaitanya Rathi, who anchors all major marathons and is anchoring Milind Soman’s race, stated many citizens are becoming interested in running activity for a variety of reasons such as health, fitness and a better lifestyle.

“From my observations, the number of runners is increasing across the country. My sole suggestion is that runners seek the advice of specialists and listen to their body while running, and do not stretch your body excessively.”

Dr Sachin Lakade heart specialist and runner said, “It is good that health awareness among Pune citizens is on the rise. Warming up before a run, as well as cooling down and stretching afterwards, is critical and every athlete should adhere to it. It is also critical to manage hydration, food, and ample rest.”

