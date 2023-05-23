Sangamner’s Mangesh clears UPSC exam in third attempt

Pune: Mangesh Khilari who used to help his father at their tea stall after his college studies secures 396th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2022. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result on Tuesday.

Mangesh (R) came to Pune to pursue graduation in political science. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hailing from Sukewadi village in Sangamner taluka of Ahmednagar district, Mangesh was preparing for the exam in Pune for the last four years. He attributes the success to the strong support given by his parents.

Mangesh moved to Sangamner taluka after completing his Class 10 studies in his village. He came to Pune to pursue graduation in political science.

“I succeeded in the third attempt after reaching the interview stage twice. I lost the rank by only three points last time. I used to study daily for 15-16 hours and stopped using social media,” said Mangesh.

Another aspirant Sagar Kharade said, “I succeeded in the fifth attempt and secured 445th rank.”

The financial condition of Sagar’s parents who are into farming forced him to take up a job. However, he could not crack the UPSC exam while working. Finally, he had to quit his well-paying job in 2018 to prepare for the exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I reached the interview stage twice,” he said.

Meanwhile, girls have outnumbered boys in the Civil Services Examination 2022. Fourteen girls are included in the top 25, and 40 girls are among the first hundred.

The exam was conducted in September last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON