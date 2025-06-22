Pune’s mental hospital: Health dept submits charge sheet in alleged misappropriation of funds case

The state public health department has submitted a charge sheet to deputy director in the alleged misappropriation of funds at the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Yerawada in Pune. The final report directing action against officials will be submitted to the health commissioner for further action, said officials on Saturday. According to the officials, the charge sheet mentions five officials from Class I to Class IV and includes alleged accusations against four former medical superintendents, two former administrative officers, two former office superintendents and two senior clerks. (HT FILE)

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, made the statement in response to the legislative assembly question (LAQ) raised by MLAs Bhimrao Tapkir, Shankar Jagtap and Sunil Kamble and MLC Yogesh Tilekar. The assembly and council members had raised questions regarding the action taken against massive financial irregularities worth ₹1.43 crore and human rights’ violations, and patient neglect uncovered during the inquiry. Dr Pawar has agreed to the misappropriation of funds and violation of human rights at the hospital in the response.

Earlier, the state government set up a five-member committee to probe alleged misappropriation of funds and corruption at the hospital. The committee was set up following a complaint from health activist Sharad Shetty and was tasked with investigating transactions and services dating back to 2017. The committee was set up in January and submitted its report on March 12. The charge sheet was submitted by the RMH authorities on June 16, said officials.

According to the officials, the charge sheet mentions five officials from Class I to Class IV and includes alleged accusations against four former medical superintendents, two former administrative officers, two former office superintendents and two senior clerks. The charge sheets have been submitted along with documents and annexures against the officers and employees concerned, they said.

A senior RMH official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The allegations regarding the embezzlement of funds were confirmed during the investigation related to their respective tenures and the complaint. The information, along with the documentary proof, has been submitted to the director’s office along with the chargesheet.”

In response to the LAQ, Dr Pawar stated, “that Class 1 and Class 2 officers fall under the jurisdiction of the Establishment in Mumbai. A request has been made to the Honourable Commissioner of Health Services, Mumbai, to take action in accordance with Rules 8 and 12 of the Maharashtra Civil Services Rules, 1979. Additionally, the Medical Superintendent of RMH, has been informed to take action against Class 3 officers and employees under the same rules and to submit a charge sheet to this office. Documents related to Class 1 and Class 2 officers (Annexures 1 to 4) are currently being reviewed at this office, and the process of submitting the charge sheet to the commissionerate is being expedited,’ read the response letter, a copy of which Hindustan Times has seen.

Dr Pawar, said, “The charge sheet has been received by us. We will scrutinise the report and take appropriate action. Based on the charge sheet and documents, a departmental inquiry will be conducted. The action will be taken as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Civil Services Rules, 1979,” he said.