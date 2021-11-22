Pune’s performing arts’ festivals waiting for govt clarity before going ahead

Music and performing art aficionados usually warm up for the winter chill with a feast of festivals in the city. Because of the pandemic and Covid-induced restrictions, many festivals had to be cancelled or were held online last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Covid cases have gone down and restrictions have been considerably eased this year, organisers of the music and performing arts’ festivals are optimistically looking forward to hosting the shows this year. They are however, seeking clarity from the administration on rules related to shows on open grounds and have also demanded relaxations of the 50% occupancy rule for auditoriums.

Shrinivas Joshi, executive secretary of the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal that organises the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav said that he is looking forward to organising the mahotsav this year. “We are receiving a lot of queries from the audience as well. We need more clarity whether we will be allowed to old the performances on open grounds. A Mahotsav like this cannot be held in an auditorium. Because of Covid restrictions, it could not be held last year. Following the Covid protocols we did hold a programme online as it was the birth centenary year of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi,” said Joshi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Whatever situation , maybe the Swar Jhankar festival will be held this year. It would help to plan the details of the festival if more clarity on relaxation of the 50% occupancy is given. Everyone is requesting that the festival should happen as people are also seeking a sense of normalcy. We are hoping for the best,” said Rajas Upadhye, chief executive officer, Swar Jhankar music festival.

This is the birth centenary completion year of late veteran singer Vasantrao Deshpande. His grandson and popular classical singer Rahul Deshpande confirmed that the famous Vasantotsav, a 14-year old music festival would be organised this year.

“It has been planned for the third week of January,” said Rahul Deshpande from Goa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}