District admin to issue fresh notices for land acquisition for Ring Road project

PUNE: The district administration plans to issue farmers fresh notices for land acquisition for the Ring Road project by the end of June. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the district administration had completed the evaluation of land however the compensation awarded was rejected by most farmers who termed it ‘inadequate’. Subsequently, the state government issued a fresh directive seeking re-evaluation of the compensation to be awarded to farmers. The fresh compensation rates have been determined by taking on record the land value and transactions that took place during the past five years. According to the district administration, the fresh notices to be issued will have details such as how much land will be acquired and at what rate as per the re-evaluation.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh said that the re-evaluation of the eastern portion of the land to be acquired for the Ring Road project is in its final stages. “The farmers will be paid compensation rates as per the revised directions of the state government. Notices to the farmers regarding land acquisition and compensation will be sent soon,” Deshmukh said.

“During the 15 days after the end of June, the process of taking written consent for the land and agreement to give the land for the project will be taken from the farmers and the land acquisition process will be expedited at the same time. Those farmers who voluntarily come forward to hand over their land will be given additional compensation,” Deshmukh said.

The land acquisition department has also completed the re-evaluation of the western side of the Ring Road project wherein notices seeking land in lieu of increased compensation will be issued during the second week of July.

Construction of the ambitious, 172 km long Ring Road – estimated to be built at a cost of Rs18,000 crores – has been inordinately delayed with the government claiming to schedule construction work from 2024. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) had proposed a 172 km long and 110 m wide Ring Road to decongest Pune city, including Pimpri-Chinchwad. Private land located in 32 villages will be acquired. Of the 32 villages, six namely Parandwadi, Dhamane, Urse, Pachane, Bebadohol and Chandkhed are in Maval taluka; 14 namely Kasaramboli, Ambadvet, Katwadi, Ghotwade, Moterewadi, Javal, Rihe, Pimpoli, Kemesewadi, Urawade, Padalgharwadi, Ambegaon, Marnewadi and Muthe are in Mulshi taluka; 10 namely Bahuli, Bhagatwadi, Mordarwadi, Mandvi Budruk, Sangrun, Khamgaon Maval, Kalyan, Vardade, Rahatwade and Thoptewadi are in Haveli taluka; and two namely Ranje and Kusgaon are in Bhor taluka. A total of 1,900 hectares of land is to be acquired from 87 villages encircling the city and construction is expected to be completed by May 2026.

