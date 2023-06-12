PMPML to resume e-bus service at Sinhagad Fort

PUNE: While the electric bus (e-bus) service at Sinhagad Fort was closed down within 15 days of being introduced last May, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has now decided to resume the service in view of Punekars flocking to the fort during the monsoon. The e-bus service was inaugurated last year by then Dy CM Ajit Pawar. (HT PHOTO)

For the purpose, a joint meeting was held by the PMPML with forest department officials during which it was decided to repair the Ghat section, conduct trials of the e-buses, and most importantly, carry out a joint survey with the forest department and other government agencies to ensure safety in the Ghat section. It was further decided to add seven mid-size e-buses to the fleet and resume the e-bus service in the next couple of months if all went as per plan.

Om Prakash Bakoria, PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD), said, “Our team of senior officials is going to visit the Sinhagad Fort Ghat section along with forest department officials; they are going to check the Ghat road and overall safety arrangements for the bus movement. There is one particular spot in the Ghat where the curvature needs to be checked for possibility of accidents. Our civil, mechanical and chief traffic manager are going to check this road and they are going to submit a detailed report.”

“Another important thing which we discussed is reducing the length of the buses as earlier, the buses were nine metres long. We are now planning to have seven metres long midi buses for the service. Once the survey is completed and the report submitted, we will work on resuming the service. As there is a need for charging stations for our buses, parking and other things need to be planned,” Bakoria said.

Pradip Sankpal, range forest officer, Pune Forest Range, said, “Today’s was the first meeting after a gap to plan about inspection of the Ghat section which will be carried out jointly by the PMPML and officials from our department. As the rainy season starts, there will be a rush and we want to have a safe e-bus service through PMPML for which the Ghat Road will be inspected.”

The e-bus service was inaugurated on May 1, 2022 by then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and started the next day on May 2, 2022. Between May 2 and 16, 2022, a total 47,000 passengers travelled by e-bus and a revenue of Rs22 lakhs was generated. The e-buses were nine metres’ long and had a seating capacity of 32. From May 17, 2022, however, the e-bus service was closed in the Ghat section due to safety issues while private vehicles were allowed to go to the top of Sinhagad Fort.

