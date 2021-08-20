Pune’s SPPU reduces fees for academic year by 50 per cent

In a major relief to more than seven lakh students, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to slash fees for the academic year 2021-22 by 50 per cent. The circular issued by the varsity will benefit students while taking admission for further courses.

As per the order issued by SPPU, the fees reduction will depend on various facilities provided by the college and not used due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Major reduction include 50 per cent fees in in library, laboratory, gymkhana, extra-curricular and computer facility. Student who has lost either one or both parents due to Covid will get full waiver in fees. Those unable to pay full fees will be given option to pay it in installments.

“In June this year, a request was made by the state higher education department to think over fees reduction for this academic year. Accordingly, a proposal was send for approval before the university’s management council. Later, a committee formed under the chairmanship of Sudhakar Jadhavar submitted the report to vice- chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar and he gave acceptance to the report.” said SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar.

Students, specially from rural areas, have welcomed the decison. Santosh Kadam, a second year Science student, said, “We suffered huge loss in farming business and was unable to pay fees for this year. The relief of fee reduction has been given by the university. I will borrow money from relatives and pay in instalments. I am happy to continue my studies and won’t have to take a gap.”