PMPML scraps e-cab service plan, puts double-decker bus project on hold

In order to provide better services to commuters, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) announced the proposed introduction of e-cabs in the summer of 2021. Later in March 2022, the transport body floated tenders for these taxis for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to provide the service at a lower cost than private app-based cab aggregators.

PMPML has put its plan to purchase 20 electric double-decker buses on hold for the time being. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

However, due to a lack of satisfactory response from contractors, the plan has been shelved momentarily. At the same time, the public transport authority has put its plan to purchase 20 electric double-decker buses on hold for the time being.

Commuters are dismayed with PMPML’s actions, claiming that many announcements to provide better public transport facilities remain only on paper and are never implemented.

“The plans to start the e-cab services in Pune have been cancelled. The decision on the double-decker bus service for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad is currently on hold till it gets final approval in the Board of Directors meeting. Once the approval comes, further tendering will happen to purchase and operate the bus service. But as of now, nothing is planned and things are on hold,” said PMPML joint managing director Pradnya Pawar.

The PMPML had invited the proposal to run 100 e-cabs in the twin cities. But as it did not get a good response later the service was cancelled. The e-cabs were to be run specifically by women drivers and an estimate of around ₹13.5 crore was proposed for it.

Similarly, for the double-decker bus services, the PMPML board of directors approved the purchase of 20 new electric double-decker buses in February 2023. The management even intended to run buses on 40 different routes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Commuters from Hadapsar, Katraj, and Karve Road would have been able to travel by double-decker buses in the following five to six months, according to an earlier proposal.

However, due to modifications in height and design, it was decided not to run double-decker buses on BRTS routes. These new buses had a seating capacity of 70 people and standing room for 40 passengers.

Back in the early 1990s, the then-Pune Municipal Transport (PMT) began a double-decker bus service, mostly between Shivajinagar and Nigdi as the majority of the commercial establishments were on this route.

Commuters, on the other hand, are miffed with PMPML’s repeated cancellations to upgrade the current service.

Meena Kirve, a frequent commuter, stated, “We were delighted to hear that double-decker buses were to begin in the city, but the joy was short-lived. The transport body is only good at making big announcements and duping commuters who desire better, safer, and cheaper bus services.”