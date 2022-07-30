Pune’s weekly Covid positivity rate highest in Maharashtra

Pune district’s weekly Covid positivity rate remains highest in Maharashtra even as daily cases have seen a decrease. Positivity rate in Pune district is 18.03 per cent against Maharashtra’s 5.08. State health department officials said that the weekly positivity rate in Pune district has decreased over the past few weeks.

Between July 20 and July 26, Pune district reported 4,646 more cases in Pune district whereas the count was 5,274 (July 13 and July 19). New cases have seen a drop by 11.91 per cent.

Active cases in Pune district remain the highest in the state with 4,798 cases. After Pune, Mumbai has reported the second highest count in Maharashtra at 1,805.

Of 17,534 active patients in Maharashtra, 889 patients are hospitalised and 13,645 either have no symptoms or mild symptoms. There are 270 critical patients, 169 in Intensive care unit (ICU), 39 on ventilator and 130 on oxygen. There are 101 patients who are on non-ICU oxygen.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said the weekly positivity rate for Maharashtra has dropped from 7.45% to 5.10%.

“We are seeing a decrease in weekly positivity rate in Maharashtra. Pune district has also reported a drop in weekly positivity rate,” said Dr Awate, adding that more cases of variants are detected in Maharashtra samples monitored by the state health department.

Dr Awate said that as per the latest report from National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), four patients of BA.5 and 32 of BA.2.75 are found in the state on Friday.

“Of these patients, 23 are from Nagpur, 11 from Yavatmal, and two from Washim. Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway. This has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 patient tally to 196 and that of BA.2.75 to 120,” said Dr Awate.

10 samples test negative for monkeypox

State health department on Friday reported that all 10 samples of monkeypox have tested negative. “Along with National Institute of Virology (NIV), Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur will also be testing samples for monkeypox,” said state health department officials.

Virus situation in Pune

Week/positivity rate

June 29 to July 5/24.49 %

July 6 to July 12/29.11 %

July 13 to July 19/23.06 %

July 20 to July 26/18.06 %

Source: State health department