Pune’s weekly Covid positivity rate highest in Maharashtra
Pune district’s weekly Covid positivity rate remains highest in Maharashtra even as daily cases have seen a decrease. Positivity rate in Pune district is 18.03 per cent against Maharashtra’s 5.08. State health department officials said that the weekly positivity rate in Pune district has decreased over the past few weeks.
Between July 20 and July 26, Pune district reported 4,646 more cases in Pune district whereas the count was 5,274 (July 13 and July 19). New cases have seen a drop by 11.91 per cent.
Active cases in Pune district remain the highest in the state with 4,798 cases. After Pune, Mumbai has reported the second highest count in Maharashtra at 1,805.
Of 17,534 active patients in Maharashtra, 889 patients are hospitalised and 13,645 either have no symptoms or mild symptoms. There are 270 critical patients, 169 in Intensive care unit (ICU), 39 on ventilator and 130 on oxygen. There are 101 patients who are on non-ICU oxygen.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said the weekly positivity rate for Maharashtra has dropped from 7.45% to 5.10%.
“We are seeing a decrease in weekly positivity rate in Maharashtra. Pune district has also reported a drop in weekly positivity rate,” said Dr Awate, adding that more cases of variants are detected in Maharashtra samples monitored by the state health department.
Dr Awate said that as per the latest report from National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), four patients of BA.5 and 32 of BA.2.75 are found in the state on Friday.
“Of these patients, 23 are from Nagpur, 11 from Yavatmal, and two from Washim. Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway. This has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 patient tally to 196 and that of BA.2.75 to 120,” said Dr Awate.
10 samples test negative for monkeypox
State health department on Friday reported that all 10 samples of monkeypox have tested negative. “Along with National Institute of Virology (NIV), Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur will also be testing samples for monkeypox,” said state health department officials.
Virus situation in Pune
Week/positivity rate
June 29 to July 5/24.49 %
July 6 to July 12/29.11 %
July 13 to July 19/23.06 %
July 20 to July 26/18.06 %
Source: State health department
Talks with Himachal CM inconclusive, farmers’ unions to go ahead with August 5 protest
A day after the Himachal Pradesh chief minister met agitating fruit growers, farmers' unions on Friday decided to go ahead with their planned protest outside the Secretariat on August 5, dismissing the assurances given to them as “mere eyewash.” Sixty representatives of the Sanuykt Kisan Morcha – an umbrella body of 27 farmers' unions – had met the Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday and put forth their demands.
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
