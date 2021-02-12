Pune-Satara highway will be ready in six months: Gadkari

PUNE: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has assured to complete the long-pending Pune-Satara highway work in six months. Gadkari said, “The project has been pending for a long time. Now the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is financing the project.”

Baramati MP Supriya Sule had raised the highway issue during the question hour in Lok Sabha.

With maximum stretch of the road passing from her constituency, Sule said, “Many accidents are reported on the Narhe and Katraj area stretch. Gadkari’s office immediately contacted me after I tweeted about the issue. Underpasses or flyovers need to be built at the Katraj stretch to streamline traffic.”

Gadkari said, “Toll is collected on this route even as the work is incomplete. Work on four flyovers is pending on this stretch. While one will be completed in the next 25 days, rest will be ready in six months.”

The Pune-Satara highway is one of the busy roads connecting Pune city. Major traffic of western Maharashtra gets connected to Pune and Mumbai by this road that passes from Pune city. The Katraj tunnel-Narhe stretch is an accident-prone spot.