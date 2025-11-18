Pune: Woman dies after dumper hits motorcycle, father critical

A young girl, 20, died in an accident on Monday after a dumper hit the motorcycle she was riding pillion with her father, near Kolte Patil Life Republic Housing Society. The mishap occurred Monday at around 1.15 pm on Hinjewadi-Punawale Road near Life Republic Housing Society. The mishap occurred Monday at around 1.15 pm on Hinjewadi-Punawale Road near Life Republic Housing Society. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the Hinjewadi police, both the motorcycle and the dumper were headed in the same direction when the girl’s father who was riding the motorcycle lost his balance, causing his daughter, seated behind, to fall off the motorcycle and onto the road such that she came under the rear wheels of the dumper and died on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Tanvi Siddheshwar Sakhare, 20, a resident of Hinjewadi. Her father, Siddheshwar Laxman Sakhare, 45, who fell slightly to the side, sustained serious injuries and is currently in a critical condition, the police said.

According to the police, Tanvi was returning home from her fashion designing classes in Chinchwad when she met with the accident.

Balaji Pandhare, senior police inspector at Hinjewadi police station, said, “The accident was reported at around 1:15 pm. Heavy vehicles were banned on the stretch during peak hours.”

Pandhare said that upon hearing of the accident, their team rushed to the spot. The dumper driver had fled the scene after the crash. However, the police managed to detain him by late afternoon. The accused driver has been identified as Ajay Ankush Dhakane, 22, a resident of Jambhe who originally hails from Kej in Beed district. The process to register an FIR against him is underway.

According to the police, the accident did not occur during the time heavy vehicles are restricted from plying on the said road by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police Commissionerate. The ban on heavy vehicles is applicable from 8 am to 12 pm and from 4 pm to 10 pm.

The accident has triggered anger among residents and information technology (IT) professionals over the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles in the Hinjewadi-Maan belt, which already faces severe congestion due to the ongoing metro work as well as multiple construction projects.

In a separate incident, a man, 35, died after his motorcycle crashed into a truck loaded with steel parked in a haphazard manner near Wagholi on the Ambilnagar-Pune Road. The mishap occurred at around 12.30 am on November 15, the police said. The truck had been parked without switching on parking lights or placing a road safety triangle, as mandated under traffic safety rules. Mishra was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and rear-ended the stationary truck. Mishra sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the nearby hospital where he died at around 8 am the same day.