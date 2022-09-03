Purandar airport project: DyCM directs admin to start land acquisition process at first site

PUNE Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday held a meeting with senior administrative officers to discuss the Purandar airport project and instructed them to initiate the land acquisition process at the first site.

The administration is hoping that the Maharashtra cabinet will give a nod for the original site and submit the proposal to the central aviation ministry and defence soon.

A senior officer requesting anonymity, “Fadnavis discussed the Purandar airport site issue with the administration. He even instructed to initiate land acquisition, but this is a political issue. So we cannot comment on it now.”

Fadnavis on Friday had said, “Pune airport will be constructed at original Purandar site. We will decide on it soon.”

Union civil aviation and steel minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who was in the city on Friday said they are waiting for a new proposal from the government of Maharashtra for the Purandar airport site. “Central government will inspect it and give permission accordingly,” he said.

A former minister from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) requesting anonymity said, “The original site had all the clearance, but farmers had opposed the land acquisition and so the project was delayed.”

Recently, chief minister Eknath Shinde had said they would offer land compensation like Samruddi Mahamarg to the Purandar airport which will help to speed up the process.

Land from six villages in Purandar tehsil - Rise, Pise, Naigaon, Rajouri, Pandeshwar, and Pimpri is required for the project. After opposition from farmers, the MVA government was planning to shift the site to adjacent areas.