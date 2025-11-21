Purandar airport project triggers major PMRDA crackdown on illegal plotting

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has launched a crackdown on illegal land plotting in Purandar, near the proposed international airport. Since November 19, demolition and removal work has been carried out in three villages, with authorities warning the operation will continue. Officials noted that the spike in unauthorised plotting is directly linked to renewed activity around the airport project. (HT PHOTO)

PMRDA officials said unauthorised plotting has surged in the airport impact zone, with developers selling small plots without government approval, often creating temporary roads and poles to mislead buyers, even though building permissions are not allowed.

To investigate complaints, PMRDA surveyed 15 villages surrounding the airport site. The survey confirmed multiple illegal layouts, primarily plots measuring between two and five gunthas. Following the findings, enforcement teams took action in Devadi, Ambodi, and Kalewadi, removing internal roads, demarcation poles, and other markings.

“The crackdown will continue next week,” said PMRDA. “The aim is to curb illegal land sales within PMRDA limits and prevent citizens from being cheated ahead of land acquisition for the airport.”

Land acquisition for the Purandar airport is currently underway in seven villages, three of which fall under PMRDA jurisdiction. Officials noted that the spike in unauthorised plotting is directly linked to renewed activity around the airport project.

The operation is being overseen by Joint Commissioner Dr. Dipti Suryavanshi-Patil, Deputy Commissioner Kiran Kumar Kakade, Tehsildar Asha Holkar, and branch engineers Pritam Chavan, Shashibhushan Hole, Sharad Khomane, Harish Mane, Pramod Sonawane, and Sanket Bade.

Dr Suryavanshi-Patil said the drive aims to stop illegal plotting in PMRDA areas. “Illegal layouts are created without government permission and typically show only temporary roads. The layout maps are not approved, and such plots cannot receive construction permissions. Citizens should always verify documents before purchasing land,” she advised.

She also urged residents to stay vigilant to avoid falling victim to illegal plotting schemes.