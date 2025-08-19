PUNE: A major tragedy was averted early Monday morning after a private bus caught fire on the Pune-Bengaluru highway near Narhe. All passengers managed to escape unhurt, thanks to the swift action of the bus driver. The incident occurred around 2 am near the Swaminarayan Temple when a passenger noticed smoke coming from the vehicle. The driver promptly pulled over and evacuated all passengers before the fire intensified. Pvt bus catches fire on highway, all passengers escape unhurt

Emergency services from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) responded quickly. Fire brigade personnel, working in coordination with PMRDA, brought the blaze under control. While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, preliminary reports suggest a possible technical fault. The incident briefly disrupted traffic on the highway, but prompt intervention by traffic police ensured normal flow was restored quickly.

Commenting on the development, PMC fire officer Devendra Potphode said, “It was the driver’s quick thinking that prevented a disaster. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.”

According to Prabhakar Umratkar, station fire officer at the Sinhagad road fire station, “A bystander had called the fire control room at around 1:57 am to report the blaze. “One of the engine components under the bonnet had caught fire, releasing thick smoke. Though the driver used a fire extinguisher in an attempt to douse the flames, he couldn’t control it, and the fire quickly spread to the driver’s cabin and seating area.”