PWD structural audit reveals 25 bridges in Pune in need of urgent attention

As many as twenty-five bridges across Pune district require urgent attention, a recent structural audit conducted by the public works department (PWD) has revealed. With the planning and approval process already underway, repair work on these bridges will begin shortly, said officials. According to official records, Pune district has 830 bridges with 115 of them classified as ‘large’ and 715 classified as ‘small’. A structural audit of 31 of these bridges carried out in 2024 highlighted serious concerns, especially in Junnar tehsil, where nine bridges were found to be in dire need of repairs and structural reinforcement. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A senior PWD official requesting anonymity said, “The recommendations based on the audit have been submitted to the government. The necessary approvals have been completed and the repair work will commence soon.”

According to official records, Pune district has 830 bridges with 115 of them classified as ‘large’ and 715 classified as ‘small’. A structural audit of 31 of these bridges carried out in 2024 highlighted serious concerns, especially in Junnar tehsil, where nine bridges were found to be in dire need of repairs and structural reinforcement. Furthermore, 16 out of these 31 bridges located in areas such as Bhigwan, Indapur, Shirur, Baramati and Daund were found to be in need of minor repairs. Significantly, a large bridge at Tulapur built over the Indrayani River on state highway 116 was found unsafe for heavy vehicles. The PWD officials wrote to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) recommending a ban on heavy traffic on this bridge to avoid potential hazards, officials said.

According to PWD officials, bridges across Pune district undergo two rounds of inspection every year; one round before the monsoon during April and May and the other after the monsoon during October and November. Bridges found weak or damaged during these inspections are further recommended for a structural audit or for repairs. In the event a structural audit is recommended, the results decide whether the bridge needs to be demolished or declared unsafe or undergo major repair and structural reinforcement.

Bappa Bahir, superintending engineer, PWD, said, “Most of the repair work of these bridges has been completed. The minor repair work has almost been completed by the department. Also, major repair and reinforcement work of some of the bridges in Junnar tehsil has been started. Whereas major repair work of some bridges is pending due to funds. Once the funds are received, all this work will be carried out.”

A structural audit is essential for ensuring public safety. The process begins with the extraction of materials from bridges that are then tested for durability and age. Both destructive and non-destructive tests are conducted as part of the audit. Various instruments are used to further study the condition of the bridge, officials said.