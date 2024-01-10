Rabies infection amongst stray dogs in Pune on decline

The Veterinary Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recorded a dramatic drop in rabies infection among stray dogs, bringing the city a step closer to eliminating the disease. The civic authority reported only 24 rabies infection cases in stray dogs in 2023, compared to 70 instances reported last year, indicating a 30% decrease in infection, officials said on Monday. Surprisingly, the prevalence of rabies in stray dogs has remained at 66 per cent over the last six years. (HT PHOTO)

In the last six years, PMC has documented 1,282 suspected and 840 confirmed rabies infections among stray dogs. Surprisingly, the prevalence of rabies in stray dogs has remained at 66 per cent over the last six years. However, the positive percentage among rabies-infected stray dogs in 2023 has dropped to 40%, according to the officials.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Dr Sarika Funde, PMC’s veterinary superintendent, stated that if a stray dog is suspected of being infected with the rabies virus, the agencies deployed for the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme notify the PMC. Based on the symptoms or type of biting event reported, the PMC dog squad picks up the dog and transports it to the quarantine facility at the dog pound.

The canine is then screened for infection and, if proven uninfected, is released back into its original habitat,” she said.

According to officials, in the event of death, the canine carcass is evaluated, with the brain tissue tested twice using fast antigen testing and PCR. In the event of rabies-positive cases, mass vaccination drives, and community awareness were conducted by the civic body as an immediate follow-up measure, they said.

The factors contributing to the reduction in rabies infection cases over the six years include a combination of reduced stray dog population over the last five years and increased preventive mass anti-rabies vaccination drives done by PMC, ABC contractors, and non-governmental organisations.

Moreover, improved response (mass vaccination drives and community awareness) in areas where canine rabies-positive cases are reported.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, “PMC is also conducting immunisation and sterilisation even on the weekends just to bring the stray dog population in control and eventually eliminate rabies. However, we have limitations as the sterilisation of puppies aged less than six months old cannot be done.”