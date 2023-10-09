Rahul Gandhi is a qualified leader but not good orator: Vijay Wadettiwar

The leader of Opposition in the State legislative assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said Congress leader and party MP Rahul Gandhi is a “qualified” leader, but he is not a good orator.

Leader of Opposition in the State legislative assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar. (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wadettiwar was speaking at an event organised by the School of Governance at MIT World Peace University (WPU) in the city explaining to students the importance of being a good orator in politics. In his speech, the leader of the opposition also said senior leaders should give a chance to the younger generation in politics.

“It is important for you to be a good orator in politics. Rahulji Gandhi is a qualified leader, but he is not a good orator. You have to be a good orator first. Whenever you have to speak in front of people, speak by giving examples,” said Wadettiwar.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar was also present at the event.

Pointing at Rahul Karad, the founder of the School of Governance at MIT-WPU, Wadettiwar said, “Two Rahuls (Narwekar and Karad) are sitting here and the third one (Rahul Gandhi) is sitting there (in Delhi). Those whose names are Rahul are skilled and their skill is always unique,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wadettiwar also said leaders of his age should give a chance to the younger generation.

“People are now in politics until they are 70, 80, even 90 years old. However, the younger generations should be allowed in. This generation is preparing by participating in training, which is why we have chosen to take a halt.

The unique feature of politics is that every politician believes he is young,” Wadettiwar said in a lighter vein.

“When I contested the election for the first time, I got ₹78,000 to contest the election. But do not ask how much funds are needed these days otherwise the election commission will come after me,” the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra assembly said, adding that good people joining politics are getting opportunities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!